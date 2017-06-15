Concerns over end-of-school-year parties in Forest Park

The principal of Lincoln High School is warning parents about end-of-the-year parties that she calls dangerous and out of control.

Thursday was the last day of school in Portland and for some students, it’s a tradition to celebrate in Forest Park with alcohol and drugs. At Lincoln, rumors have been swirling about a big party at “Witches” – what students call an old stone house in the park.

Principal Peyton Chapman sent out an email warning parents.



“There are no lights, it’s not supervised and the party was booze and everything else,” said Chapman.



Chapman wants parents to know about previous outdoor parties at “Witches” and Chapman Elementary School.

She says kids abuse alcohol, pot and Xanax. Students have been hurt in fights and even had guns pulled on them.

In the email, Chapman wrote, “Intoxicants alter behavior in unsafe ways and ‘mob mentalities’ can ensue, causing life-threatening situations.”



With parents worried about the liability of hosting parties at their homes, Chapman says the problem keeps getting worse.



“Somehow, parties in public parks or in the woods gained popularity and with kids having Uber accounts and cell phones, it’s just been harder and harder to track what’s going on,” she said.



Students admit the parties can get out of control, but they say being smart is their best defense.



“Just don’t be dumb,” said student Clayton Allen. “Be safe and just make good choices and if you’re going to be making good choices, you’ll be fine.”

Portland Police say they are well aware of the student parties in Forest Park.

