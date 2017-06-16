Search and rescue team looking for missing hiker - KPTV - FOX 12

Search and rescue team looking for missing hiker

Posted: Updated:
Multnomah Falls, OR (KPTV) -

A search and rescue team is scouring the Columbia River Gorge Thursday night for a hiker who disappeared.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the hiker became separated from his group and did not return before nightfall. 

The call came in just after 7 p.m. and the search is happening around the area of Multnomah Falls.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.