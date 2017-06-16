Search and rescue team looking for missing hiker

A search and rescue team is scouring the Columbia River Gorge Thursday night for a hiker who disappeared.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the hiker became separated from his group and did not return before nightfall.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. and the search is happening around the area of Multnomah Falls.

