Police investigating burglary, arson case at SE Portland gas station

Portland police are searching the person responsible for breaking into a gas station and starting a fire in a dumpster in southeast Portland Friday.

Firefighters were called to the Shell Gas Station at Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard around 3:16 a.m.

Neighbors had called 911 to report large flames coming from a dumpster behind the gas station.

Crews were able to knock out the fire quickly.

Police then arrived to discover the double-paned door of the station had been smashed. The burglar walked away with stolen cigarettes.

Police said they have no suspects at this time, but there are several security cameras in the area. The owner is hopeful they captured the thief on camera

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

