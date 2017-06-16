Multnomah Co. deputies rescue lost hiker in Gorge - KPTV - FOX 12

Multnomah Co. deputies rescue lost hiker in Gorge

Columbia River Gorge File Image (KPTV) Columbia River Gorge File Image (KPTV)
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

A hiker is safe from harm after he was rescued by a Multnomah County search and rescue team in the Columbia River Gorge early Friday.

Rescuers began looking for the man after he became separated from his group Thursday and did not return before nightfall.

The hiker was found just before 1 a.m. Friday morning. Crews said he was cold and wet but otherwise uninjured. He was able to walk out with the searchers.

Deputies recommend hikers bring extra supplies, clothing, water and food in case of emergencies.    

