Multnomah Co. deputies rescue lost hiker in Gorge

A hiker is safe from harm after he was rescued by a Multnomah County search and rescue team in the Columbia River Gorge early Friday.

Rescuers began looking for the man after he became separated from his group Thursday and did not return before nightfall.

The hiker was found just before 1 a.m. Friday morning. Crews said he was cold and wet but otherwise uninjured. He was able to walk out with the searchers.

@MCSOSAR teams located overdue hiker lost in the gorge. He is uninjured and is walking out with searchers now. Excellent work! #SAR — MCSO (@MultCoSO) June 16, 2017

Deputies recommend hikers bring extra supplies, clothing, water and food in case of emergencies.

