On the Go with Joe at Mecum Car Auction

Joe V. was at the Portland Expo Center checking out some sweet rides at the Mecum Auction.

The auction is one of the best-known car auctions in the United States. In 2016, cars sold for as much as $305,000.

Part of the auction is broadcast nationally and attracts bidders and car lovers from all over the world.

This GT350 sold for $3800 in 65. Today at @mecum_auctions it may sell for north of 200K. So if my wife is looking for a Fathers Day gift... pic.twitter.com/wj4keuasdF — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 16, 2017

To learn more about the Mecum Auction, visit Mecum.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.