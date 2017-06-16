Andy’s Adventures: Spending time on the ranch - KPTV - FOX 12

Andy’s Adventures: Spending time on the ranch

Andy Carson learned the ropes of being a ranch hand while on his adventures through central Oregon.

While at the Painted Hills Ranch, Andy helped with tasks like moving hay and herding cattle on horseback.

Central Oregon had plenty of adventure to offer Andy, he also took on Smith Rock and went fly fishing for the first time in Sisters

