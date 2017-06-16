MORE hops in with the Rose City Raindrops - KPTV - FOX 12


MORE hops in with the Rose City Raindrops

If you are looking for a local talented swimming group, look no further than the Rose City Raindrops - Portland’s only synchronized swimming performance troupe.

The team of ladies does multiple routines for both competitions and entertainment. They have performed in settings as big as the Puget Sound and as small as a hot tub. 

MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich got a chance to talk to the ladies on the synchronized swimming team to learn more about how they got their start. She also hopped into the pool to try a few moves.

To learn more about the Rose City Raindrops, log onto RoseCityRaindrops.com

