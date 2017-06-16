Police seek to ID 'persons of interest' in Woodburn business burglaries

Police have released surveillance images of "persons of interest" in connection with multiple business burglaries in Woodburn.

The crimes occurred between January and June and were primarily at restaurants on Highway 99E.

The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the people in the surveillance images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodburn Crime Stoppers at 503-981-3691 or email marty.pilcher@ci.woodburn.or.us.

