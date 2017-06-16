Portland Marathon organizers announce agreement with police for 'great course'

Portland Marathon organizers announced Friday that the race will go on after meeting with police to "work out a great course."

There were questions about the Oct. 8 event after the city denied a permit for it this week.

City officials wanted changes made to the route, which has been the same for 25 years, due to police staffing issues.

Last year’s route required 80 police officers to staff it, but with 43 vacancies currently in the Portland Police Bureau, Portland Bureau of Transportation officials said they can only spare 33 officers.

Dylan Rivera with PBOT said the city sent a letter to marathon organizers last October, warning them they’d have to make changes. The city suggested more park space and straightaways where barricades could replace officers.

Race organizers said this week they suggested the city use flaggers and officers from other departments instead.

No details were revealed Friday about possible changes to the course.

Marathon organizers released a statement saying, "The 46th Portland Marathon and the Portland Police Bureau have met and agreed to work out a great course for the October 8th Portland Marathon. Details making the course even better will be worked out at a later time."

PBOT released a statement late Friday afternoon saying, "The Portland Bureau of Transportation has suspended the process of considering the Portland Marathon's potential appeal of our denial of its special event permit, pending the outcome of recently started negotiations over a new route for the event. The denial is not rescinded, and should these negotiations fail, the appeal process could be reinstated."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.