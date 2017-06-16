Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexually abusing girl in Oregon City in 2006

A man was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually abusing a teen girl in Oregon City in 2006.

Oregon City Police Department detectives began a sexual assault investigation in May 2016. Investigators said the crimes occurred over several months in 2006 when the victim was 14 years old.

The suspect was identified as Brandon James Andrews, now 28 years old.

Officers forwarded the case to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Andrews was indicted by a grand jury in December 2016. He pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, both Class A felonies.

Andrews was sentenced to three years in prison and seven years post-prison supervision.

