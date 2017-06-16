Events planned to celebrate Portland area dads for Father’s Day

Looking for something to do with your dad on Sunday? There are plenty of events going on in the Portland metro area that are planned to be fun for fathers.

Top Golf in Hillsboro, which says it will welcome walk-ins, is open 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a swing at a good time with dad.

Big Al’s in Beaverton, a huge family-friendly spot, is offering free games of bowling for dads 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Fathers playing will still have to pay for rental shoes, but bowling is a classic Father’s Day activity.

Laurelwood Brewery in northeast Portland, which was featured on MORE Good Day Oregon in April for its yoga classes, is holding a Father’s Day Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 pm. The brunch buffet is $22.95 per person and dads get a complimentary pint of beer.

The Side Yard Farm in northeast Portland is hosting its monthly farm brunch and for June it’s on Father’s Day. The brunch will run 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

T.C. O'Leary's in northeast Portland will be celebrating dads 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday with food and drink specials.

Sasquatch Brewing Company in northwest Portland is holding a family-friendly cider event 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For an evening cider event, Bushwhacker Cider in southeast Portland is holding a special tasting event 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The White Eagle in north Portland is holding a Father’s Day show for all ages 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on all the events, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

