Silent alarm leads to arrest of Oregon City body shop burglary suspect

Silent alarm leads to arrest of Oregon City body shop burglary suspect

Edward Eugene Davis, jail booking photo Edward Eugene Davis, jail booking photo
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

A silent alarm led to the arrest of a body shop burglary suspect in Oregon City, according to police.

Officers responded to the alarm at Gerber Collision Center on the 100 block of South McLoughlin Boulevard at 12:24 a.m. Friday.

As officers were checking the business, they saw the suspect in a locked fenced area of the adjacent Bud's Towing.

Police said the man got into a car in the secured lot before he was taken into custody.

Edward Eugene Davis, 43, of Milwaukie, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

