Silent alarm leads to arrest of Oregon City body shop burglary suspect

A silent alarm led to the arrest of a body shop burglary suspect in Oregon City, according to police.

Officers responded to the alarm at Gerber Collision Center on the 100 block of South McLoughlin Boulevard at 12:24 a.m. Friday.

As officers were checking the business, they saw the suspect in a locked fenced area of the adjacent Bud's Towing.

Police said the man got into a car in the secured lot before he was taken into custody.

Edward Eugene Davis, 43, of Milwaukie, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

