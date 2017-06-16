Salem police warn of fentanyl pills marked as oxycodone after overdoses

The Salem Police Department is warning people about fentanyl pills that have been falsely marked as oxycodone.

Fentanyl is a synthetic medication that can be anywhere from 50 to 10,000 times more potent than morphine, according to police.

Fentanyl is also highly addictive and available in many different forms.

Several people in Salem sought medical treatment this month for symptoms consistent with an overdose of opiates.

They reported taking a small blue pill that was represented to them as being oxycodone. One of the patients stopped breathing and was saved by medical intervention.

Investigators said they have found hundreds of these pills that are light blue in color and have markings on them similar to legitimate oxycodone pills from a pharmacy.

The pills have been sent to a lab for further analysis.

"The people who took this fentanyl believing it to be oxycodone are very fortunate to have survived the incident. Even 1/4 of a small pill can be fatal. The Salem Police Department urges parents to speak openly with their children about the 'casual' use of narcotics," according to a Salem Police Department statement.

