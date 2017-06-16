Portlanders celebrate ‘World Refugee Day’ by becoming U.S. citizens

A dozen people who call the Portland metro area home can now call themselves U.S. citizens.

The Portland field office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization service Friday morning.

Office director Michael Hickman administered the oath of allegiance to the new citizens from Ukraine, Moldova, Ethiopia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Burma and Afghanistan.

For the first time, the ceremony was held at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education on Northwest Davis Street in downtown Portland.

Holocaust survivor Evelyn Bank was the keynote speaker for the ceremony, and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum also spoke to the new citizens.

Many of the new citizens entered the country as refugees, and Friday marked World Refugee Day, a day CIS officials honors the fortitude and courage of those forced to flee their homes as a result of persecution and seeks to bring attention to the nearly 14 million refugees throughout the world.

