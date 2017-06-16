Last Zidell Marine barge launched from South Waterfront

Friday marked the end of one era on the waterfront and the start of another.

Barge building company Zidell launched its last barge, Zidell Marine 277, at a ceremony held Friday afternoon.

The company has been building barges in the South Waterfront for more than 50 years.

Zidell is now transitioning into a real estate development company, with big plans for the area.

The Zidell family owns over 30 acres of riverfront property, and the development's plans include thousands of residential units, office space, restaurants, a hotel, three parks, a public plaza and a waterfront greenway.

Company officials said about 60 employees are being impacted by the transition.

Prior to starting the barge manufacturing company in 1961, the family had a ship dismantling company launched in 1946 in response to the high demand for steel after World War II.

