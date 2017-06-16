Man dies, woman injured in Gresham apartment fire

A man died and a woman was injured in an apartment fire in Gresham.

Crews responded to the scene on the 1200 block of Southeast Kane Drive at 2:18 p.m. Friday.

“The flames were huge, they were coming out probably a good three feet out of the front window," said neighbor Crystal Rankins.

Firefighters said when they arrived, a woman was dropping puppies from the second-story window. They said she then jumped out of it herself to escape.

“I just saw a bunch of flames coming out of the building and I see a woman jumping out the window and she was screaming help me," said neighbor Joseph Rankins.

A spokesperson for the Gresham Fire Department said the woman was taken to the hospital, suffering from air wave burns. Neighbors also said she appeared to have hurt her leg.

“It was just horrifying, you know, terrible to see," said Joseph Rankins.

Firefighters confirmed that one man died in the fire. His name has not been released.

"The lady who jumped out of the window, it was her boyfriend who was still in there," said Joseph Rankins. "He worked at night so he's usually in there sleeping during the day so I'm sure he was in their sleeping when all of it happened."

Neighbors who knew him said he was kind and generous.

“He was a good guy," said neighbor Mandy Howe. "He had good character, very funny.”

"He was always smiling, you know, really nice guy," said Joseph Rankins. "Always smiling, always willing to help."

Fire crews said they believe a third person, a relative of the woman, was also inside the apartment at the time of the fire. They weren't sure how he escaped but said he is okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.