Reward offered after guns stolen from businesses in Gresham, Salem

Surveillance images of gun theft suspect in Gresham. (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

A reward is being offered in a pair of cases involving guns being stolen from businesses in Gresham and Salem.

The first burglary occurred at 11:30 p.m. April 26 at Advanced Firearms Training on the 1100 block of Northeast Division Street in Gresham.

Seven firearms were stolen in that burglary.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing dark clothing, white shoes with red trim, a mask covering his face, gloves, a backpack and a black and red hat that may have been for the Chicago Bulls.

At 4:07 a.m. May 29, police said 11 firearms were stolen from Salem Motorsports.

The suspect in that burglary is described as a white man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators don't know if the two burglaries are connected.

Surveillance images from the Gresham burglary were released Friday, along with surveillance video from the Salem burglary.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives is working in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon in asking for the public's help in solving these cases.

