Woman sentenced to five years in prison for deadly N. Portland crash

A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for a deadly crash in north Portland in July 2016.

Rayna Precious Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

Police said Johnson was driving a Volkswagen Jetta north on North Delaware Avenue when she hit the side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep was heading east on North Rosa Parks Way. The collision knocked the Jeep onto its side and pushed it into a nearby home.

Diana Miller-Dixon, 58, was in the Jeep and was killed in the crash.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

After pleading guilty Thursday, Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison.

