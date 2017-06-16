Woman sentenced to five years in prison for deadly N. Portland c - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman sentenced to five years in prison for deadly N. Portland crash

Posted: Updated:
Rayna Precious Johnson, jail booking photo Rayna Precious Johnson, jail booking photo
Deadly crash scene in north Portland in July 2016. (KPTV) Deadly crash scene in north Portland in July 2016. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for a deadly crash in north Portland in July 2016.

Rayna Precious Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

Police said Johnson was driving a Volkswagen Jetta north on North Delaware Avenue when she hit the side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep was heading east on North Rosa Parks Way. The collision knocked the Jeep onto its side and pushed it into a nearby home.

Diana Miller-Dixon, 58, was in the Jeep and was killed in the crash.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

After pleading guilty Thursday, Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.