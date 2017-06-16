Portland breaks ground on new affordable housing high-rise

More than 40 local families facing homelessness could soon have a place to live thanks to a new city-owned development in the Pearl District.

The 12-story building will be constructed at Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Raleigh Street. Officials said homeless families will get not only shelter but also a much better quality of life.

Commissioner Dan Saltzman joined staffers from the Portland Housing Bureau and members of the non-profit development group Innovative Housing to break ground on the site Friday.

The plans call for a tower with retail space and apartment units, 44 of which will be dedicated to serving the lowest income households.

The city bought the property at a discount rate two years ago when research showed a growing number of homeless people included families with young children.

Saltzman said this area has the services and support those families need.

“It’s important to have people have housing in areas that have good opportunities, good schools, good parks nearby and good transit options,” he said. “This neighborhood, as so many people can attest to, has all of those things.”

Construction will begin in about two weeks and the building is scheduled to be finished in early 2019.

