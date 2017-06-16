Body of missing Camas woman located in Lacamas Creek

Camas police said a body recovered from Lacamas Creek is that of a woman reported missing Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a body in the area of the creek south of the Lacamas Lake dam around 3:40 p.m.

This area is commonly referred to by locals as the “Potholes” and is within Lacamas Park.

After the water to the dam was shut off, rescue workers were able to safely retrieve the body. According to crews with the Camas/Washougal Fire Department, the body matched the physical description of missing Camas resident Alisha McRay.

McRay’s family later identified the body as that of the 40-year-old.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office took possession of the body, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

