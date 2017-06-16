Portland concert to raise money for young women involved in deadly MAX train stabbing

Nearly 20 bands and hip hop groups put on a concert Friday night to benefit the young women targeted by hate speech on the MAX last month, right before a brutal knife attack that killed two men.

The concert was held at the Roseland Theater, with all of the profits going to the two teen girls on the MAX train that day. Organizers said they want to do everything they can to support them as they try to recover from this traumatic event.

Recently, stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher made a plea to the public, asking for greater support for the two girls harassed on the train, including support of a YouCaring campaign benefiting the pair.

Authorities said Jeremy Christian shouted religious and racist slurs at 16-year-old Destinee Mangum and her friend leading to a violent confrontation that wounded Fletcher and killed Ricky Best and Taliesian Namkai-Meche.

Fletcher is in a poetry group with John Slaughter, who wanted to help. Slaughter, a musician like Fletcher, rallied his friends, got the Roseland to donate space and put on the big show.

He said every dollar raised will go right to the girls for whatever therapy or future care they need.

“It’s about these ladies who were harassed, who were targeted, who were oppressed,” Slaughter said. “We need to talk about those different things.”

After a traumatic few weeks, Mangum’s mom Dyjuana Hudson said her daughter her daughter’s friend were excited to cut loose and have some fun.

“They are very excited about it,” she said. “We haven’t really been out or done much, so Destinee’s excited to attend.”

MORE: MAX stabbing survivor meets one of the girls he protected

More than anything, Hudson said she is overwhelmed by the people willing to give and help her daughter heal.

“Just to know that people care who don’t even know us and put together something like this, we’re just honored to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.