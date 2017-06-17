After his service dog passes away, local veteran finds new puppy

A local veteran whose service dog passed away is getting a new puppy.

John Peek and his service dog Buddy first made headlines back in 2012 as the community rallied to get Buddy medical treatment.

Buddy was a bit of a celebrity in the Camas community, but sadly, he passed away earlier this month.

Friday, Peek picked out a new puppy named "Maximilian."

The pup will spend a few more weeks with mom, then it’s off to obedience and service dog school.

Peek is asking for help covering the cost of the puppy and the special training, which in total is about $6,000.

Donations can be made at any US Bank to the "Buddy's Memorial Donation” account.

