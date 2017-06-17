Merkley speaks out on ‘Emoluments’ lawsuit against Trump

Nearly 200 Democratic lawmakers are suing President Donald Trump, including Senator Jeff Merkley, and Friday he hosted an event in Portland to tell Oregonians why they should care.

The lawsuit claims Trump has violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which states the president may not accept payments from foreign governments without the consent of Congress.

The lawsuit, filed by 196 members of Congress, asks the court for a declaration that Trump is violating the Constitution and an injunction to stop him from accepting foreign money.

Friday, Merkley said it was important for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to work together to demand transparency.

“I think it should be absolutely public if there's any foreign government purchasing properties,” he said. ”We should have Democrats and Republicans working together to hold anyone involved in this accountable.”

The Justice Department argued in a separate case last week that the Emoluments Clause has no bearing over private business transactions.

To satisfy some concerns about conflict of interest, the Trump Organization pledged to donate to the U.S. Treasury any hotel profits connected to foreign governments.

