5 arrested after deputies target problem homes in Cornelius

Five people were arrested on various charges after Washington County Deputies concentrated efforts on nuisance houses in Cornelius.

On Thursday, deputies conducted traffic stops that led to the seizure of approximately one pound of methamphetamine, six guns, and about $3800 in cash, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 39-year-old Cynthia Silva of Forest Grove and 36-year-old Jose Cervantez of Cornelius were arrested for possession of meth during a traffic stop near the 2500 block of Southwest Golf Course Road. About a half of an ounce of meth was seized as a result of the traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Cervantez was also arrested for a violation of a restraining order charge that stemmed from a previous incident.

41-year-old Teresa Navarro was also arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance during a traffic stop in the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. About three ounces of meth was seized during the stop, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Chief of Police Al Roque said. "Cornelius and its residents are incredible and we want everyone to help make it a safer community. If you see a crime or any suspicious activity please call our deputies to come check it out, we can't do it without the communities help. If you see something say something."

Participating law enforcement agencies included the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team, the Washington County Interagency Gang Team, the Criminal Apprehension Team and the Hillsboro Police.

