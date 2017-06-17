Troutdale businesses concerned about upcoming construction project

A major road closure is set to start on a busy Troutdale street next week, which has some businesses worried.

It may be small, but the drive-thru shop Coffee Quest in Troutdale has a big following.

“We have a lot of cool customers,” said employee Jordan Young.

For a business that has only been open about a year and a half, Young said she’s worried what will happen once a big construction project starts along Stark Street next week.

“We're worried how it's going to impact, because it's a convenient business and that's kind of why we did the drive-thru thing to begin with, because of that, and if it's not convenient to get through then we're going to have to kind of adjust accordingly,” said Young.

According to Multnomah County, a section of Stark Street between Troutdale Road and Corbeth Lane will shut down for more than three months.

The county said the project will expand a culvert underneath Stark so Salmon can get through more easily.

“It's definitely needed, but it's just unfortunate it has to be that length of time,” said Young.

Young said she also feels like the project snuck up on them.

“We didn't really hear about it until about April,” said Young.

People at other businesses, along with customers, second that.

“I just feel like the county and everyone involved could've done a better job of telling people how it was going to affect them,” said Buck Sheppard, Skyland Pub Customer.

The county admits it could’ve done a better job at keeping businesses in the loop, but said the project was in limbo.

A spokesperson for the county said they weren’t quite sure when it was going to happen.

Young said right now she’s hopeful customers will continue to stop by.

“If people are loyal enough to come to us regularly, then they'll figure out a way to come and get coffee and what not, but we'll see how it impacts the business until then,” said Young.

The county said it does sympathize with the small business, but said there will be detours and it shouldn’t add too much time.

Fox 12 also spoke to a few business owners who said they’ve known about the project for about a year.

The project is set to start June 22nd and last through October 6th.

