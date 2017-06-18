Oprah Winfrey makes surprise trip to OSU - KPTV - FOX 12

Oprah Winfrey makes surprise trip to OSU

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

It looks like Oprah Winfrey made a surprise trip to Oregon State University for the school's commencement ceremony Saturday!

Winfrey says the visit to OSU was part of her graduation tour.

The famous media personality posted a series of videos and pictures on Instagram.

One picture was with mascot Benny the Beaver, which included the caption "And this concludes my day at Oregon State."

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

