Oprah Winfrey makes surprise trip to OSU

It looks like Oprah Winfrey made a surprise trip to Oregon State University for the school's commencement ceremony Saturday!

Winfrey says the visit to OSU was part of her graduation tour.

The famous media personality posted a series of videos and pictures on Instagram.

One picture was with mascot Benny the Beaver, which included the caption "And this concludes my day at Oregon State."

