Police investigate deadly crash in Salem

Salem Police and Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in West Salem.

Officers rushed to Highway 22 between the Edgewater and Rosemont exits just after 12 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, officers found a black 2015 Honda Motorcycle that had hit the center guardrail.

Police said the motorcyclist, 24-year-old Phillip Slivkoff, of Woodburn, died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Salem Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.