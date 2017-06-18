Thousands expected to attend Portland's Pride Parade Sunday - KPTV - FOX 12

Thousands expected to attend Portland's Pride Parade Sunday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland’s Pride Festival continues Sunday, with the annual Pride Parade through Downtown Portland.

Thousands are expected to participate in the parade this year.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at West Burnside and Northwest Park. The route continues east on Davis, then south along the Waterfront on Naito Parkway before ending on Southwest Pine Street.

Organizers say there will be increased security this year.

