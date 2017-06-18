Police: Woman arrested after hours-long standoff - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Woman arrested after hours-long standoff

Silverton Police arrested a woman after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Police said at around 5 p.m. Saturday, police received calls that a woman was on her way home with the intention of hurting her husband.

Two hours later, police found the woman and tried to pull her over, but she led them on a chase, according to the Silverton Police Department.

Officers used spike strips to stop the car on Howell Prairie Road Northeast, south of Hazel Green Road.

Police said the woman had a handgun and refused to obey their commands, which started the standoff.

Officers had to close the roads in the area for several hours.

Silverton Police called the Oregon State Police SWAT team for assistance. Shortly before 11 p.m., police arrested 35-year-old Jessica Rogers-Hall.

Rogers-Hall now faces multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm.

