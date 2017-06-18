Vigil held for missing Sweet Home man

Daniel Oberg and dog he may be traveling with. (Courtesy: Lane County Sheriff's Office)

Family, friends and the Sweet Home community held a candlelight vigil for a man who has been missing for nearly two months.

The gathering for Daniel Oberg took place at the Les Schwab in Sweet Home Saturday evening.

Oberg was last heard from on April 23, when he told his family he was going camping with a friend.

His car was found abandoned two days later in the Marcola area, northeast of Springfield.

Anyone who has seen Oberg is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.