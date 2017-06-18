Vigil held for missing Sweet Home man - KPTV - FOX 12

Vigil held for missing Sweet Home man

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Oberg and dog he may be traveling with. (Courtesy: Lane County Sheriff's Office) Daniel Oberg and dog he may be traveling with. (Courtesy: Lane County Sheriff's Office)
SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) -

Family, friends and the Sweet Home community held a candlelight vigil for a man who has been missing for nearly two months.

The gathering for Daniel Oberg took place at the Les Schwab in Sweet Home Saturday evening.

Oberg was last heard from on April 23, when he told his family he was going camping with a friend.

His car was found abandoned two days later in the Marcola area, northeast of Springfield.

Anyone who has seen Oberg is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.