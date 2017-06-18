OSP: 2 killed in crash on Hwy 22 in Marion Co.

Oregon State Police said a head-on crash killed two people on Highway 22 in Marion County.

Crews responded to the crash near milepost 41 just before 5:30 Saturday evening.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Toyota Rav 4, driven by William Bodden, 84, of Redmond was driving westbound when he crossed the center line and hit a 2008 Jeep Patriot going eastbound head-on.

The Jeep was driven by Joyce Mast, 51, of Hillsboro.

According to Oregon State Police, Bodden’s passenger, Diane Bodden, 77, of Redmond was pronounced dead at the scene. William Boden was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Mast was taken to a Salem hospital with serious injuries, Oregon State Police said.

The road was blocked for several hours as crews investigated.

OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Detroit Fire and Rescue and Marion County Medical Examiner.

