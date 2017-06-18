13-year-old drowns while swimming at Elkhorn Valley Campground

Deputies are investigating after a 13-year-old drowned while swimming at a Marion County campground.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies and fire crews responded to the Elkhorn Valley Campground at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager was swimming with friends when they went underwater and did not resurface.

Rescuers were on scene helping the teen’s friends, who became stranded on the opposite bank of the river.

A dive team with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was called out to attempt to recover the teen who drowned. According to the sheriff's office, the teen's body was recovered at about 6:15 p.m. by on-scene rescue personnel prior to the dive team's arrival.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the teen’s name or gender until their family can be located and notified. No further information is available at this time.

