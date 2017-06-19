Driver arrested after pursuit in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver arrested after pursuit in SE Portland

A man was released from jail and arrested three days later – this time after police say he led officers on a chase in southeast Portland. 

Late Saturday, officers were flagged down by an employee of a bar near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street. The employee told police a driver who had just left the parking lot had been threatening violence. 

Officers tried to stop the driver but he took off, and a pursuit ensued. They were able to stop the driver with a PIT maneuver and boxed in the vehicle near Southeast 143rd Avenue and Division Street. 

Police say 25-year-old Edgar Chavez was behind the wheel. He was released from jail on unrelated charges last Wednesday.   

Police say Chavez’s blood alcohol level was 0.13.

