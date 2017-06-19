Deputies: DUII driver hits house in Cedar Mill

A DUII driver hit a house in Cedar Mill early Sunday, according to deputies.

Just before 4 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a home in the 2300 block of Northwest Woodrose Drive.

Deputies say 20-year-old Carter Culleton of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he hit a stop sign and collided with a house. No one was injured.

Deputies say alcohol played a role in the crash.

Cullerton faces charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and criminal mischief II.

His blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit, according to deputies. The legal drinking age in Oregon is 21.

