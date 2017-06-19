Salem man accused of killing two men in strip mall parking lot

The Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left two people dead in a strip mall parking lot.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they arrived to find two victims dead from gunshot wounds.

One witness said he heard nine gunshots and he saw a man shoot the two victims.

"After he shot one gentleman, he came around the car and shot the other one and threw the gun in between the two cars and like I said just walked off like it was nothing," the witness said.

Police arrested 35-year-old Marcelino Osorio-Jiminez of Salem on two counts of murder.

Preliminary evidence indicates Osorio-Jiminez had some sort of dispute with two men in a parking lot. Police said the suspect shot the men and left the scene. He was followed by a witness and taken into custody a short time later.

The victims were identified Monday morning as 26-year-old Hector Martinez-Arroyo and 50-year-old Carlos Zepeda-Ponce, both from Salem.

