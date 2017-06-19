Portland jazz musician Thara Memory dies

Portland native and Grammy award-winning jazz musician Thara Memory died Saturday according to family members. He was 68 years old.

Memory’s daughter confirmed her father’s death on Facebook Sunday. She said he died just two hours before Father’s Day.

The Portland artist was well-known in the city's jazz scene as a trumpeter, composer and music teacher.

Memory was arrested and charged with sex crimes in February. He was facing eight counts of third-degree sex abuse and two counts of third-degree attempted sex abuse and harassment.

Memory, along with Esperanza Spalding, won the Grammy for best instrumental arrangement with accompanying vocalist in 2013, according to grammy.com.

According to his biography at tharamemory.com, Memory has taught courses at Portland State University, Portland Community College and Marylhurst University and has worked with high school band programs at Portland's Wilson High School and Beaverton's Arts & Communications Magnet Academy.

