On the Go with Joe at BrewFest in the Park

Joe V. was at the Hopworks Urban Brewery on Southeast Powell Boulevard getting a taste of some delicious brews that will be featured at BrewFest in the Park.

The family-friendly event will feature more than 60 organic beers, ciders and mead for guests to enjoy.

Organizers said the festival aims to raise awareness about organic beer and being sustainable.

Having an early morning picnic @hopworksbeer while getting ready for @BrewFestinPark (sammies which I'm about to inhale by @bunksandwiches ) pic.twitter.com/KIn5jCpBMO — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 19, 2017

BrewFest in the Park will take place June 23 through June 25 at Overlook Park on North Fremont Street in Portland. Learn more at BrewFestInThePark.com.

