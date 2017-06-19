Portland animator Travis Knight takes on ‘Transformers’ franchis - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland animator Travis Knight takes on 'Transformers' franchise

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A new “Transformers” spinoff is in the works and it is being directed by a Portland local.

Film director and animator Travis Knight will be at the helm of the new film “Bumblebee” staring “Pitch Perfect” star Hailee Steinfeld.

Knight is well-known for directing the Oscar-nominated film “Kubo and the Two Strings,” produced by Hillsboro production company Laika Studios.

Production on "Bumblebee" is rumored to begin production in July. 

