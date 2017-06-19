Salma Hayek shines in new dark comedy ‘Beatriz at Dinner’

Actress Salma Hayek is getting some great buzz about her latest film, “Beatriz at Dinner.”

The dark comedy center’s around Hayek’s character, a Mexican immigrant, being invited to a dinner party of a very wealthy couple and her reactions to the guests’ viewpoints on others in the world.

The film is loaded with a great cast, including John Lithgow, Connie Britton and Chloe Sevigny.

MORE's executive producer Janie Rios got a chance to screen the film, and she said it is some of Hayek's best work yet.

She highly recommends the film, saying the entire cast give amazing performances.

You can catch "Beatriz at Dinner" in theaters right now. It's playing locally at Cinema 21 in northwest Portland.

For more on the film, visit BeatrizAtDinnerMovie.com.

