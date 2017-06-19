Deputies ID 13-year-old Tigard boy who drowned at Marion Co. campground

Deputies have identified a 13-year-old boy from Tigard who drowned at a Marion County campground.

Emergency crews responded to the Elkhorn Valley Campground at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Kendall Alexander was swimming with friends when he went under the water and did not come back up.

Adults swimming with the teens attempted to rescue Kendall, but they were unable to reach him. Crews recovered his body at 6:15 p.m.

Kendall was an eighth-grade student at Fowler Middle School in Tigard.

Deputies said rescue crews also assisted in reaching swimmers who became stranded on the opposite bank of the river during this incident.

"Yesterday's events are tragic and our thoughts are with the Alexander family. Kendall's drowning is the second death since our weather has begun to warm. Areas like the North Fork still have very high, swift and cold water. The Sheriff's Office recommends that any person recreating in open water should be wearing a life vest," according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

