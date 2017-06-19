Affidavit: Attempted murder suspects kidnapped, attacked woman in Salem area

A man and woman are facing charges including attempted murder and kidnapping after attacking, choking and throwing a woman in the trunk of a car, according to court documents.

A 38-year-old woman told investigators that Juan Robert Garza, 38, picked her up from a friend's house to give her a ride home.

Instead of going to her home, he drove out to the countryside and ignored her requests to stop the car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states when Garza finally stopped near Lardon Road Northeast and 82nd Avenue, his wife Eva Villarreal, 36, popped up from hiding in the back seat.

The victim said the suspects attacked her, dragged her from the car, attempted to zip-tie her hands, beat her with a metal flashlight and put her in the trunk, according to court documents, and Garza then attempted to stab her with a knife, cutting her right thumb as she fought him off.

The woman said she was able to get out of the trunk as Villarreal started to drive away. Court documents state she ran to a home and a person inside called 911.

Deputies reported that the victim had numerous injuries to her body, including a cut on her forehead that required stitches and bleeding in her eyes consistent with hemorrhaging from being choked, as well as marks on her throat.

Garza and Villarreal were arrested on charges of attempted aggravated murder, assault and kidnapping. Villarreal was arraigned last week and Garza appeared in court Monday. They both pleaded not guilty and remain in jail without bail.

The victim told investigators she has known the suspects since middle school, according to court documents. A possible motive was not released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.