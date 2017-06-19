Portland hiker rescued after having medical emergency on Marion Co. trail

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office rescued a Portland hiker Saturday after the man had a medical emergency while in the Opal Creek Wilderness.

The deputies responded to the scene in the Jawbone Flats area around 5 p.m., where 27-year-old Trace Downen was hiking with his three brothers when he became ill.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19 rescuers hiked four miles to reach Downen and carry him back to the trailhead, where he was flown by Army Air National Guard helicopter to the Salem airport than transport by ambulance to a local hospital.

Deputies note that Downen was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering.

In addition to the Marion County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team and the Oregon Air National Guard, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, the Stayton Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department and Gates Fire Department all assisted in the rescue.

