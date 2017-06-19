Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 99E in Canby; multiple people taken to hospital

Highway 99E was shut down in Canby on Monday afternoon after a head-on crash between two vans that left one man dead and multiple people injured.

Emergency crews responded to the area near South Pine Street at around 1 p.m.

Investigators said a 35-year-old man driving a van south on the highway crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming van.

Witnesses said the man was driving erratically before crossing the median. His injuries were described as critical and police later confirmed that he died on the way to the hospital.

His death is believed to be unrelated to any injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the man's official cause of death.

His name has not been released by police.

The woman driving the other van was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said there were six people in her van, including at least three young children. Five people in the van were taken to the hospital for treatment and they are all expected to survive.

Highway 99E was shut down in the area as police investigated the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.