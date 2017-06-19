Vancouver officials remind residents to clean up after fireworks

From Roman candles to poppers or just sparklers, Vancouver officials want everyone to keep their Fourth of July celebrations clean.

Fireworks go on sale in Clark County next week, and officials are worried about firework debris that can get into local creeks, rivers and streams.

Vancouver City Manager Dean Boening warns that if residents don't sweep up the debris from fireworks, rain can wash it into storm drains and into the water system.

The metals, sulfur, nitrates, paper and plastic used in the fireworks are not good for fish or area waterways.

"There are many steps the public can take to help keep our local waterways clean," Boening said. "We all have the responsibility to reduce pollution. If you use fireworks, you need to use them safely and responsibly, and that includes cleaning up afterward."

In addition to the pollution concerns, Boening added that not cleaning up after using fireworks can be considered littering, a violation of state law and county ordinances.

Clark County also has limits on where and when residents can set off fireworks and has set up a handy chart on the county website for residents to follow to use fireworks safely and legally.

