Massage therapist pleads guilty to third-degree sex abuse, sentenced to jail

A massage therapist in Clackamas pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sex abuse and was sentenced to two months in jail.

Sean Arthur Elder, 35, pleaded guilty on June 9. As part of his plea agreement, one additional count of third-degree sex abuse was dismissed, as well as a charge of second-degree sex abuse.

Elder was arrested in July 2016.

Court documents stated a woman told investigators that Elder repeatedly touched her in an inappropriate manner in October 2015.

Deputies said Elder was employed by Massage Envy in Clackamas at the time and the victim was a client.

Massage Envy released a statement at the time of Elder's arrest saying, "Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated by franchisees and while we cannot comment on franchisee's confidential employment matters, we can tell you that we strictly enforce the Code of Conduct and Zero Tolerance Policy and impose serious consequences for those who violate them to ensure guests have a safe and professional experience when they visit Massage Envy franchise locations."

Along with two months in jail, Elder was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and he must register as a sex offender.

