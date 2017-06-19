Portland city pools open to the public on Tuesday

All 12 public pools across Portland open for the season Tuesday, and with the gorgeous weather expected this week the timing couldn’t be better.

There are seven outdoor and five indoor pools across the city operated by Portland Parks & Recreation.

On Monday, lifeguards and other staff members attended orientation meetings and finished up on last-minute preparations.

“We’ve been here the past couple of weeks cleaning and making sure the pool is ready for the public because we’re super excited to have them all here, it’s going to be a great week,” said Maggie Petros, a Sellwood Pool manager.

Opening day is one of the busiest of the season.

Petros expects to reach capacity pretty quickly for Tuesday afternoon’s open swim. Full capacity is 400 people, and once they hit that number Petros said families start lining up outside for the opportunity to get in when others leave.

“We have a lot of families that live in these couple of houses specifically that just wait all year for us to open our pool,” she said, pointing beyond the pool’s fence. “They’re here all the time and have family passes, everyone is really excited.”

Seven-year-old Sawyer Kurmaskie is among them.

Monday afternoon, the boy who just finished first grade came to look at the pool from a nearby bench. He knows it doesn’t open until Tuesday, but he can’t wait to get in.

“I’m just really excited because I haven’t been here in a long time and I really want to go on the slide,” Sawyer said.

The weather should be picture-perfect for opening week, but Sawyer isn’t too concerned about the forecast.

“I don’t think it matters what the temperature is, he’ll go swimming,” laughed his mother, Beth Biagini. “We live so close that we usually come here twice a day most days, so we’re just excited to have a fun safe place for the kids to come.”

Mark Ross, a spokesperson for Portland Parks & Recreation, said the most popular pool is Grant, which gets more than 80,000 visits during the summer. It will be open again this year thanks to the Parks Replacement Bond which allowed some of the inner workings of the pool to be replaced, including some dating back to the 1920's. The bond also provided for a new roof at Sellwood Pool, and other improvements across the PP&R system.

To learn more about your local pool, hours and pricing, go to portlandoregon.gov. If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard, a re-certification is coming up in July.

For health and safety reasons, staff ask anyone with recent gastrointestinal issues to stay away from public pools.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.