Cold case: Detectives hope DNA will help solve 1986 SE Portland murder

Portland Police Cold Case Detectives say a man was gunned down after answering his front door. Now, they're working new leads in the 31-year-old case to catch his killer.

Detectives say on April 30, 1986 the sound of a doorbell drew Michael Koseniensky from his couch in the living room, to the front door of his Southeast Portland home. Seconds later he was staring down the barrel of a gun.

"One gun shot was heard by his wife and she went to look at the direction of the door and saw her husband down in a pool of blood," said Portland Police Cold Case Detective Eric McDaniel.

The killers drove off, while Koseniensky's wife called 911. Miraculously he was still alive even after being shot in the face.

"When the officer arrived on scene he was able to communicate with the victim, the victim was conscious at that time and the officer was able to ask questions of victim and get responses," said McDaniel.

While Koseniensky was rushed to the hospital, detectives began their investigation.

Turns out Koseniensky, who was a car salesman and mechanic, also dabbled in dealing drugs.

"There was actually documentation of the house being shot at earlier that year. We know he also sold cocaine a lot of times from his house," said McDaniel.

Soon it became clear to investigators, this was a targeted attack.

"It appears it was a drug robbery gone bad," said McDaniel.

Koseniensky died in the hospital weeks later. His killers were never found.

"The lead detective did great job building the case, but what she didn't have then, we have now and that's DNA," said McDaniel.

Detective Eric McDaniel is now working to pick up the investigation where the original detective on the case left off.

"There were fortunately multiple pieces of evidence collected not only in the crime scene, but around the crime scene, that can now be tested for DNA profile. She did a great job basically preparing for future science," McDaniel added.

She is Detective Sue Hill. There's a photo of Hill mounted inside a room of the Portland Police Bureau. Hill was killed in the TWA Flight 800 crash back in the 90's.

"She had a great reputation within the police bureau and it would be an honor to finish up her work. She put the case together and it's just carrying it to the goal line," said McDaniel.

A line that now seems to be in reach. McDaniel is now calling on the public to help him get there.

"The suspects involved probably bragged about the shooting and about the attempted robbery and we're looking for people to come forward. It was a well talked about homicide back in that era," McDaniel said.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved homicide and tipsters can remain anonymous. Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.