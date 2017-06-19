‘Point in Time’ count shows jump in Portland homeless population

Every two years, Multnomah County and the city of Portland work together for the Point in Time homeless count, and this year’s survey found nearly 4,200 people are without a home.

That total is up nearly 10 percent from 2015 and represents the first count since local governments pledged $20 million to address the homelessness issue in the area.

The survey took place back in February, but the results were just released Monday. According to that count, there were 4,177 people without a home in Portland, compared to 3,801 during the count in 2015.

While the county's overall homeless population has gone up, the number of people actually sleeping outside - including in cars, abandoned buildings, tents and homeless camps - has dropped by about 12 percent, from 1,887 in 2015 to 1,668 in 2017.

More than 650 people who are in emergency shelters, transitional housing or unsheltered are families with children.

The 2017 count also saw increases in homelessness among women, disabled people, chronically homeless, and unaccompanied youths.

An expanded version of the report will be released later this year after additional research and analysis from Portland State University.

