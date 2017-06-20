Friends remember man shot and killed in NE Salem: 'Everybody just loved this guy'

Friends of one of the men shot and killed in northeast Salem Sunday night say he was a generous person and loved by many.

Salem police say they were called to a strip mall in the 1600 block of Lancaster Dr. Northeast shortly before 11:00 p.m. When officers arrived they found two people who had been shot and killed.

They were later identified as Carlos Zepeda-Ponce, 50, and Hector Martinez-Arroyo, 26, both of Salem.

Police say Marcelino Osorio-Jiminez, 35, of Salem was arrested on two counts of murder. They say Osorio-Jiminez was involved in a dispute with the two men when he shot them.

Monday evening Martinez-Arroyo's close friend Alejandro Mejia spoke with FOX 12. He says the 26-year old was a kind person and loved by many people.

"Everybody liked him. Everybody just loved this guy," said Mejia.

Mejia says the two met in elementary school when the both moved to Oregon, they have been friends ever since.

"We got enrolled in elementary school three days apart," Mejia said. "As soon as I got up here not knowing English, I met him at the exact same situation, we had all that in common."

Mejia says Martinez-Arroyo loved to play soccer and to sing but more importantly loved to help his friends and family.

"I call him my best friend and I don't know, as much as he did for me he did for other people," Mejia said.

Osoria-Jiminez is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail. He is set to be in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.