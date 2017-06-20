Body found near Gresham elementary school, school closed while police investigate

Gresham police are investigating the death of a man that took place near an elementary school Monday night.

Police said a body was found around 11 p.m. on the grounds of North Gresham Elementary School in the 21700 block of Southeast Yamhill Street.

Several neighbors in the area said they heard a gunshot around 11:20 p.m. and called police.

Officers arrived to find a car had smashed into the side of a building. The victim was found dead inside it.

Police said it is clear the man was shot, although they have not confirmed he died from those injuries.

The scene was still blocked off crime tape Tuesday morning. Investigators placed a tent over the body and are examining the vehicle found in the area.

No school today at North Gresham Elementary because of death investigation. #fox12 #greshampolice pic.twitter.com/edGY1B2u7M — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 20, 2017

Gresham-Barlow School District officials said students will not be attending school Tuesday.

North Gresham Elementary School closed June 20 due to police investigation. Investigation unrelated to school. — Gresham-Barlow SD (@greshamschools) June 20, 2017

